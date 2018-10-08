The presenter has spoken out about her family

Holly Willoughby is usually pretty coy when it comes to talking about her private life, but the This Morning presenter has now opened up about her family in a candid new chat.

The telly star shares three children – Harry, nine, and Chester, seven, and four-year-old daughter Belle – with husband Dan Baldwin and the pair have been married for 11 years.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And in a rare public display of affection, Holly has now revealed she would be absolutely devastated if the couple were to ever break up.

‘If my career ended tomorrow, I know I would be absolutely OK,’ she said.

‘But if things went wrong between me and Dan it would be the end of my world.’

Holly met TV producer Dan while they were working together on kids show Ministry of Mayhem back in 2004 and they tied the knot three years later in West Sussex.

More: Holly Willoughby enjoys girls night out with BFFs Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton – including karaoke and kissing!

And despite being one of the most sought-after presenters in the country, the mum-of-three has also revealed that her husband and children will always come before work, which meant she recently had to sacrifice her lifestyle brand Truly.

Speaking to Stella magazine, she said: ‘You cannot have it all. Truly was something I was very passionate about, but my husband has a really high-pressured, busy job and I have three kids and other projects.

‘My son Harry has really got into football and I want to be able to take him there so he can do what he loves.’

The 37-year-old added: ‘I didn’t want to be in a position where I was working in the evenings and couldn’t be with them. It’s not just about me having my dream and everyone fitting round it, it’s about putting family first and making that choice.

‘So in the end it was very clear, I just had to pull back and say: “No.”‘

Meanwhile, Holly also chatted about her I’m A Celebrity gig after she was chosen to replace Ant McPartlin while he seeks treatment for alcohol issues following a drink drive charge back in April.

‘It was a job I never wanted to be offered,’ she said. ‘Because no one ever wanted the day to come when it was Dec without Ant. We all grew up in this business together, we live near each other and all our families are friends.

‘But I felt honoured that Dec trusted me to do it because such a huge deal for him to work with someone else. I told Ant I would look after his show for him – because it is still his show – and I would look after Dec for him.’

Speaking about jetting to Australia, Holly then explained how she’s managing to take her whole family with her.

‘From the point I said ‘yes’ my whole focus has been working out the family logistics,’ she said.

‘The kids are coming out to Australia so we’ve had to organise tutors. My mum and dad are joining us and Dan will fly back and forth.’