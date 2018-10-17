The star was nowhere to be seen!

While a range of ITV’s hottest famous faces hit the red carpet at the annual ITV gala yesterday, a glam bash celebrating the channel – one person was noticeably absent.

Yup, fans were gutted to see that Holly Willoughby was mysteriously missing from the ITV Palooza! – despite being one of ITV’s biggest stars.

The 37-year-old mum-of-three was a no-show at the bash, despite having attended the last three years in a row.

Last year, she wowed in a thigh-high black slit dress. But sadly, this year we can’t lust over her outfit, given her non-attendance…

It’s not clear why Hols didn’t head out to the glamorous event, which was held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall. However, it’s likely that she probably just wanted a night in with her hubby and three kids – before heading to Australia next month for a busy schedule working on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

And never fear, as a whole host of her fellow ITV colleagues attended the event in her place.

Her TV best bud Phillip Schofield put in an appearance at the event, alongside his wife of 25 years, Stephanie Lowe. The pair looked super loved-up on the red carpet, posing arm-in-arm. Aww!

And Holly’s This Morning replacement was also there. Rochelle Humes, who will be covering Holly on the show while she fills in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celeb, hit the glitzy event with her hubby, Marvin Humes.

The presenter and mum-of-two wowed in a super-short black shirt dress and matching heels, and looked ecstatic to be there after news of her This Morning stint was announced.

Amanda Holden also wowed the crowds in a seriously gorgeous blush blue gown, with a saucy thigh-high split showing off her enviable figure.

Fans will see Holly back on screens again today, as she heads into This Morning for her final few weeks before joining Declan Donnelly for I’m A Celeb.

She confirmed earlier this month that she’ll be taking her kids along with her Down Under.

On This Morning, Holly said: ‘The weird this is, when I first found out, its very exciting, it’s kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you’re working out the logistics of how you’re going to go and how long for – and the kids are coming with me.

‘I was speaking to the school and how that’s all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted.’