Holly Willoughby announces she’s brand ambassador for M&S – as fans go wild for her new fashion edit

The TV presenter reveals all about her new collaboration...

Trendsetter and This Morning TV host Holly Willoughby has announced new clothing collection with M&S.

The 37-year-old mum of three to Belle, seven, Chester, three and Harry, nine, who she has with husband Dan Baldwin, took to Instagram today to reveal her new partnership with the High Street store.

Unable to contain her excitement, Holly uploaded a snap of her walking down the street with the caption: ‘Got some Monday morning news to share with you… @marksandspencer have always been part of my family and now they have asked me to be part of theirs.’

She continued: ‘Super proud to be a M&S brand ambassador, my edit will be available online and in selected stores on the 27th of September… follow @marksandspencer on Instagram for more info 🙌🏻 #HollysMustHaves

Holly’s outfit of the day fashion pieces over the last 12 months has received thousands of likes on Instagram – with the items flying off the rails as fans snap up the pieces.

And fans can’t wait to see what outfits Holly, who co-hosts the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield, releases.

One wrote: ‘We LOVE her SO much & now she’s part of the m&s gang we LOVE her even more… THE ultimate babe’ another wrote, ‘Not even seen the collection but already know I want everything’ and a third added: ‘Work wardrobe here we come!’

M&S were also over the moon with the signing.

A spokesperson wrote on Instagram: ‘We’re so excited to finally be able to share with you that @HollyWilloughby has joined M&S as our newest Brand Ambassador, with her first 20 piece Autumn edit ‘Holly’s Must-Haves’ launching on the 27th of September.

‘As a long standing fan of the brand (and owner of one of the best wardrobes around!) it’s the perfect pairing and we can’t wait to share more info with you soon.’

We can’t wait either, for the collection and payday…