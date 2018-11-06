Did you spot it?

Holly Willoughby is preparing to jet off to the Australian Jungle ahead of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! later this month.

But ahead of her epic trip Down Under, it looks like the This Morning presenter is squeezing in some quality time with her mum.

Taking to Instagram with a glimpse of their sweet day out, 37-year-old Holly can be seen taking a selfie with her 70-year-old mum Linda as they both smiled at the camera.

Next to the cute photo, Holly referenced the recent Spice Girls news as she wrote: ‘On the day the @spicegirls announce a new tour… I took mine out for lunch…

‘Mamma I love you… beautiful @annabelsmayfair as our backdrop…’

And with their blonde hair styled in a very similar wavy do and both wearing a touch of pink lipstick, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar the pair are.

‘You get your stunning looks from your mum❤❤,’ one wrote, while a second agreed: ‘You two are so similar.💛💛’

A third agreed: ‘Jeez, you’re Mum is a stunner. Explains a lot! #goodgenes,’ while a fourth added: ‘Image of each other ❤❤’

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Holly will be taking her whole family, including her mum and dad, over to Australia later this month where she’ll be co-hosting I’m A Celeb next to Declan Donnelly as Ant McPartlin takes some time out.

But the presenter won’t have much spare time to spend with her nearest and dearest as Holly’s gruelling schedule was revealed last week.

A show insider told The Sun Online she’ll have to get up at 1:30am every day and will only get two hours break during the afternoon.

‘Everyone thinks Holly has got the easiest job but in reality it’s actually a really full on gig,’ the source said.

‘As with any TV shows, especially live ones, there are lots of meetings, rehearsals and script reading.

‘Holly and Dec will watch back what happened overnight so they know exactly what is going on in the camp and with the celebrities.’