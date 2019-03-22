The telly presenter looks amazing!

Despite being on our telly screens for 20 years, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby still looks as great as she did back in 1999.

And the 38-year-old has seemingly given fans a glimpse of how she manages to stay so youthful, as she shared a video while getting a facial today.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, mum-of-three Holly can be seen lying on celebrity facialist Claire Marie Peters’ beauty table while covered in just a white towel.

With her adorable cat lying on her feet as she relaxed at home, the star captioned the video: ‘feline fine facial time.’

Expert Claire worked her magic on Holly, using photon light therapy to achieve picture-perfect results.

And the pamper sessions are definitely working, as the ITV star wowed her fans by sharing a stunning selfie at the opera last night.

In the snap Holly is posing for the camera at the London Coliseum with only a touch of eyeliner and a pink lip.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ‘A night at the opera… The Magic Flute… oh joyful bliss #wisdom#love… congratulations @englishnationalopera on another superb performance ♥️’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the post, with one gushing: ‘Looking gorgeous as always!’

‘So pretty ❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You’re so beautiful Holly.’

Meanwhile, Holly returned to the Celeb Juice panel last night alongside new co-star Paddy McGuinness who has recently replaced Fearne Cotton.

Obviously, things kicked off with the usual outrageous antics and disgusting games, with Holly having to transfer jelly directly from her mouth into I’m A Celebrity star John Barrowman’s.

And it’s fair to say things soon turned VERY messy, with John looking like he was about to throw up at one point.

Good to have you back, guys!