New arrivals alert!

Currently Down Under for her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle stint, it would be easy to assume that Holly Willoughby is missing the home comforts of the U.K.

However, it would appear the 37-year-old TV personality has managed to uproot all her nearest and dearest for the Ozzie filming stint…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Declan Donnelly tells off Holly Willoughby for breaking THIS ‘golden rule’

With Holly bringing husband Dan Baldwin and their brood of three along to Australia with her, fans of the much-loved presenter were delighted to see her own mum and dad were also jetting off to join her.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes content from a recent family day out, Holly revealed that her parents Lyn and Brian have enjoyed the perks of her I’m A Celebrity job.

Posing on a range of campsite equipment, the trio make the most of having free reign of the infamous jungle set.

In one snap, the couple strike a pose whilst on top of the jungle colosseum – the spot that Noel Edmonds made his debut appearance last week.

‘BREAKING NEWS… 2 new camp mates have entered the jungle… Emperor Brian and his Advisor Lyn… 🤣🤣🤣 #imaceleb #mumanddad,’ she captioned the shot.

Following this up, Holly and her parents smile for another snap whilst balancing on top of the infamous jungle rope bridge.

‘They’ve arrived! Mumma and Papa Willoughby! Jungle sweet jungle,’ Holly captioned the snap.

Fans have been very quick to send their well wishes for Holly and co.

‘Enjoy! Loving the show! 😍,‘ shared one, whilst another added: ‘They must be so proud of you @hollywilloughby Enjoy your time together.’

‘They must be proud ❤’, posted a third.

Speaking on This Morning, she shared: ‘It’s very exciting, it’s kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you’re working out the logistics of how you’re going to go and how long for – and the kids are coming with me…

‘My mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, “Oh, there’s going to be like spiders and stuff there…!”.’