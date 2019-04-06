The couple are expanding their home...

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and her hubby Dan Baldwin are making big changes to their £3m London mansion.

The couple – who have been married 12 years – want a living nanny to look after their three children Harry, nine, Belle, seven and Chester, four.

And are now looking into turning their garage into a studio flat, so that their new member of staff can live close to them.

This will be the 13th planning application the couple have submitted to their local council since 2012, nine of which have been for building work.

However, this could land the TV presenter and Dan, 44, in trouble with their neighbours, who were left furious in 2016 when the couple submitted plans for a first and second floor rear extension to their six bedroom home.

Although those plans were rejected by the council, the duo were given permission to build a basement three years ago.

So if given the go ahead with their latest plans, it’s likely Holly and Dan could ruffle feather amongst the well-to-do community.

Speaking of the couple’s current plans, architect Brian O’ Reilly said: ‘Currently the existing building consists of a small garage and poorly lit adjoining room.

‘We propose to transform the existing building, providing functional, naturally lit accommodation for a live-in au pair.

‘The existing structure would be maximised through the addition of a second floor, largely hidden behind the existing parapet walls.’

So far, no residents have rejected the new plans.

It comes after Holly, 38, shocked Celebrity Juice viewers this week, as she made a very cheeky comment about her sex life on the ITV2 show.

Ever the joker, the show’s host Keith Lemon greeted Holly: ‘Hey sexy lady do you want to make a baby?’ to which she replied: ‘Not really.’

But when asked: “Is it nice making babies?”, Holly surprised fans as she giggled: ‘I love making babies.’

Just last year, the blonde beauty admitted that she’s always ‘feeling broody’ for another baby.

And during a visit to a maternity ward on This Morning Holly couldn’t hold back her feelings, gushing: ‘Those first moments. I just want to do it again!’

Sounds like those new home renovations might just come in handy…