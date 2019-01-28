Did you spot it?!

Known for bursting into fits of giggles whilst live on TV, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield suffered another hilarious on-air gaffe during Dancing on Ice last night.

As the nation’s much-loved duo welcomed Gemma Collins onto the rink for the most recent edition of the hit ITV competition, Holly managed to suffer a misfortunate slip of the tongue.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Flustered Phillip Schofield apologies after being scolded by This Morning guest for ‘ageist’ comment

Attempting to say the name of the show, the 37-year-old TV personality failed to articulate the word ‘ice’ – instead, pronouncing it as ‘ar*e’!

Managing to save themselves from a classic This Morning-esque laughing fit, Phil and Holly managed to brush over the gaffe – saving their LOL’s for after the cameras stopped rolling…

Once backstage, however, 56-year-old Phil finally let himself humour Holly’s blunder – as he burst into a fit of laughter on camera.

Taking to his Snapchat, Phil asked a flustered Holly: ‘What did you just say coming out of the break?’

As Holly coyly responded that she’d said misplaced ‘ice’ for a much ruder word, her co-host then announced: ‘Finally said it, Dancing On Ar*e, oh my god. That’s a beauty.’

The pair then burst into a fit of giggles as they reflected on the mishap.

It was an evening of accidents for the DOI gang, as Gemma Collins suffered an epic fall whilst performing her routine with professional partner Matt Evers.

Having taken an almighty tumble, face planting on the ice and managing to seriously bruise her legs, Gemma has since said she has been left ‘devastated’ by the ordeal.

Taking to Instagram, the TOWIE star penned an emotional message reading: ‘Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken.’

However, despite the painful scuffle on the ice, Gemma is looking forward to redeeming herself during her next plunge onto the ice.

‘Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!,’ she added.