These two just can't stay away from each other!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are known for their giggly moments on This Morning – and it turns out they’re having just as much of a laugh together off-screen whilst on holiday!

Yep, the telly duo have jetted off on vacation with one another’s families and gave social media fans a hilarious glimpse at their antics yesterday.

Holly, 37, and Phil, 56, seemed in high spirits as they travelled in the back seat of a car together whilst Schofe filmed them for a Snapchat video.

The duo seemed to be their usual giggly selves on the journey.

And Holly certainly appeared to be amused by it all!

Unfortunately the vehicle only had one seat belt to cover them both, meaning they’d had to get creative and wrap it around the two of them.

‘There’s only one seat belt anchor point!’ Phillip captioned a photo. ‘We’ve wrapped it round.. I’ve got you Holly’

Whoops! Schofe also hinted that he and Holly might have had one too many cocktails when he shared a pretty snapshot of a beautiful sky.

‘Nice pic … from a guy who is is a***holed,’ the dad-of-two wrote. Oh Phil, what are you like?

It looks like the pair – who are thought to be in Portugal – didn’t stop there with enjoying themselves on their vacation.

They also enjoyed a swim together and Holly posted a sweet picture of them smiling in the water.

And Holly seemed pretty impressed by her co-presenter’s skills, having shared another snap of him as he dived underwater.

‘@schofe fish 🧜‍♂️ ❤,’ the mum-of-three wrote.

Fans loved getting to see what the This Morning pals have been getting up to on their hols, with one commenting: ‘Perfect friendship goals!!!! 💘😍’

‘this is a friendship i want. they work together for basically everyday and then go on holiday TOGETHER. i love them,’ another remarked, whilst one admitted: ‘Miss you on the telly but have a fab holiday!’

Holly and Phil will be away from This Morning for the rest of the summer but are due to return to our screens in September.

In the meantime it looks like they’re sure having fun!