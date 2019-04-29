It seems Piers Morgan sent Holly a rather strange gift!

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has claimed that Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is ‘trying to kill her’ in a hilarious social media video taken from her dressing room.

The 38-year-old telly presenter, took to Instagram to share the snippet in which she can be seen holding a rather weird looking hair dryer, with a scarily lifelike Piers Morgan dummy attached.

Flashing a confused expression at the camera, Holly can be heard saying: ‘Erm… I think Piers Morgan is trying to kill me. There is smoke coming out the back of this.’

Waving the bizarre contraption and flicking the switch to turn the hair dryer on, the presenter joked: ‘I mean, he really is full of hot air.’

Unable to hide her bewilderment, Holly added: ‘Erm, thanks for this,’ before hilariously declaring: ‘Oh my God, it stinks!’

Captioning the amusing upload, Holly simply penned: ‘@piersmorgan … outrageous! 🔥’

The Dancing On Ice front-woman also posted a snapshot as she posed with the Piers replica, alongside the witty words: ‘#gifted #unwanted #heateddebate …. photo taken shortly before @piersmorgan tried to kill me.

Hoards of the star’s followers were quick to show how funny they found the cheeky dig at Piers, with one fan penning: ‘That’s going to give you nightmares Holly!!😂 . Sorry Piers like you really😉😁,’ while another added: ‘😂😂😂 That is brilliant 😂.’

Holly recently returned to her usual presenting role on This Morning after enjoying a luxury Easter break in the Maldives with her family.

The mum-of-three shared a series of stunning holiday snaps, as she relaxed on the paradise island escape.

Hol even met up with fellow telly star Davina McCall to enjoy a spot of surfing, sharing a snap as the pair hit the waves.

Penning a caption alongside a post-surf pic, Holly penned: ‘And look who I bump into… such a surprise to get to spend some real time with @davinamccall … you are a total dream boat my kids adore you and seeing our two Chester’s together was just AMAZING!… thank you for taking me surfing… love ya! 💕.’