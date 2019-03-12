So sad

Holly Willoughby has shared an emotional tribute saying ‘goodbye’ to her late grandmother.

The This Morning presenter posted a selfie to Instagram this morning and revealed she was preparing to say goodbye to her elderly relative today, who passed away aged 90.

Holly captioned the sweet picture: ‘Today we say goodbye for a little while to my beautiful Nan.’

The 38-year-old blonde beauty also gave a touching nod to her late Grandfather, adding: ‘Go and be with Grandad… he’s been waiting for you… love you … miss you…’

Of course, Holly’s fans were quick to send their condolences and posted heartfelt comments on the picture.

One wrote: ‘So sorry for your loss, love and hugs,’ while another added: ‘Hope you feel better soon I know how hard it is.’

A third person posted: ‘Sometimes, the longer u have them..the harder it is to part . They’ve always been there!! I was distraught when I lost my wee gran.’

One fan even shared her own sad news, in a bid to show Holly her sympathy: ‘So sorry for your loss. It is my grandma’s funeral today too. Take care.’

Many of Holly’s celeb pals, also paid their respects in light of the sad news.

Scarlett Moffatt, Mark Wright and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown all subtly expressed their love to Hols, by posting single love heart emojis.

While model Lisa Snowden thoughtfully wrote: ‘Sending love to you all. Nana’s are the best.’

Understandably, Holly was absent from This Morning today – leaving co-host Phillip Schofield to present the ITV show with Rylan Clark-Neal.

It comes after mum-of-three Holly was left to present the show alone last week for the first time ever.

Looking tentative after the opening credits revealed Holly minus Phillip, she asked viewers to ‘stay with me’ before revealing her co-host’s absence.

‘You might have noticed that I’m all by myself,’ she told viewers.

‘Phillip is not well today, so we’re wishing him a lot of love and hope that he’s better soon.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.