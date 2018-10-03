Holly Willoughby reveals this celeb advised her NOT to present This Morning

The telly presenter almost didn't join the show...

It’s hard to imagine our weekdays without Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield having a right ol’ giggle on This Morning.

But while the pair have quickly become the nation’s favourite morning telly presenters, it turns out this iconic duo almost never happened. And how terrible would that have been?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

It all started when Holly was presenting The X Factor spin-off series Xtra Factor back in 2008 as a fresh-faced new presenter on the showbiz scene.

But during her time on the show, Big Boss Simon Cowell apparently gave Holly the worst advice in the history of television.

Speaking on a special programme dedicated to the show’s 30th birthday, Holly, 37, recalled: ‘It got to the point where I had to let Simon Cowell know that I was coming to do This Morning and he said, “I think that would be a really big mistake.”’

More: Holly Willoughby makes cheeky confession about SEX and ‘saucy games’ with husband Dan Baldwin

And it looks like Phil, 56, was unaware of Simon’s terrible advice as he gasped: ‘No way.’

To which Holly replied: ‘He did! Got that wrong.’ Definitely!

Phil also revealed that Holly was the only person he wanted to present the ITV show with after Ferne Britton quit back in 2009.

‘I’d said I’m not doing it with anyone else, it has to be [Holly] or I’m not doing it,’ he said.

To which Holly replied: ‘And that I have to thank you for, because if it wasn’t for you, there is no doubt I wouldn’t be doing this.’

Meanwhile, this comes after Holly and Phil collected a BAFTA for This Morning during a glitzy award ceremony on Monday.

And the mum-of-three soon came over all emotional when she made a moving speech about the gong.

‘To be stood up here holding a BAFTA for a show that you’re lucky enough to even be a part of is incredible’, she said.

This Morning has the best team and has done for 30 years. Everybody has said it’s something that has shaped their career and is something that stays with you.

‘This show gives you something that no other show can I think.

‘Whether it be friendship or skills in telly or whether it be whatever you take with you for the rest of time.

‘I think this is very special and everyone should be very proud.’