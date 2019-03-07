How 'strange'

Holly Willoughby was left to her own devices on This Morning today after she was forced to present the show by herself for the first time ever!

The 38-year-old flew solo after co-host Phillip Schofield was too sick to make it into work, and Holly didn’t quite know what to do with herself.

Looking tentative after the opening credits revealed Holly minus Phillip, she asked viewers to ‘stay with me’ before revealing her co-host’s absence.

‘You might have noticed that I’m all by myself,’ she told viewers.

‘Phillip is not well today, so we’re wishing him a lot of love and hope that he’s better soon.’

Having never presented the show alone before as a guest presenter will usually stand in, Holly admitted it felt ‘very strange’.

‘It’s so weird,’ she said. ‘I came in and sat here, and I sat in his chair. It just didn’t seem right to sit in that chair and for this one to be empty.

‘This is very strange – stay with me today.’

Viewers at home certainly did a double take, with many sympathising that a stand-in host wasn’t brought in to help Holly out.

One said: ‘Awww bless Holly!!! She looked like a deer in headlights!’

Another added: ‘This is weird seeing just Holly doing #ThisMorning by herself.’

And a third said: ‘That is rubbish that they couldn’t find a co-host to help Holly out. Where’s Alison Hammond or Rylan when you need them!’

While a fourth mused: ‘Strange that there’s no stand-in for Phil, always is when Holly’s off #ThisMorning.’

Get better soon Phillip!

Meanwhile, viewers weren’t happy with This Morning after a fake ITV news bulletin left them thinking the ‘Queen had died’.

Holly interrupted a segment on the show for a ‘breaking news story’, before news presenter Nina Hossain appeared on screen with what appeared to be a genuine report.

However, the hoax was merely a ploy to reveal the gender of a couple’s twins live on air.

Viewers were left unimpressed, with one tweeting: ‘This morning just faked a breaking news as part of a gender reveal. Literally everyone watching immediately thought the queen died.’

While another said: ‘Really @thismorning ??!! Totally irresponsible using a ‘Breaking News Flash’ for a gender reveal!! Congrats to the couples & all that, but how many people just thought something seriously bad had happened!! Ridiculous!’