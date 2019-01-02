This is the CUTEST

Holly Willoughby has had a pretty amazing year after landing herself a spot on I’m A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here!.

And following her best 12 months to date, the This Morning star delighted fans with an adorable photo alongside her husband and their three children.

Bringing in the New Year with Dan Baldwin and little ones Harry, Belle and Chester, the whole family can be seen watching a firework display that spelt out 2019.

Wearing a frilly dress, Holly can be seen raising a glass in one hand as she holds the hand of her youngest son while looking out to sea.

Although Holly hasn’t revealed where she is, it looks like the family have jetted off somewhere sunny for the festive period as they’re dressed in summer outfits.

Writing a sweet tribute to her family, Holly wrote: ‘2019… as long as you four are besides me… we’ll all be just fine.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the adorable snap, as one wrote: ‘Happy new year for 2019 Hollywilloughby and your lovely family 🥳🎉🥂’

‘Absolutely magical, happy new year Holly and your family too xxx,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.’

Before jetting off for a special New Year’s Eve, Holly enjoyed a family Christmas at home.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of the whole Baldwin-Willoughby gang, Dan’s cousin and EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Boxing Day and Happy New Year from The Santi, Baldwin, Outhwaite Family, with Nanny Lina as our Queen. I love Boxing Day so much. So fortunate to have so much love in our weird and wonderful famalam.’

Meanwhile, Holly, 37, has been enjoying her last few weeks of freedom before she gets back to This Morning alongside BFF Phillip Schofield.

The mum-of-three had to take some time out of her day job after jetting to Australia to stand in for Ant Mcpartlin on I’m A Celeb alongside Declan Donnelly.

Luckily, she’ll be back on our telly screens for good on Monday. Hooray!