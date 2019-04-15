AW!

Despite usually choosing to keep her family life private, Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable new photo of her daughter.

The This Morning presenter is currently enjoying her Easter break from work with her husband Dan Baldwin and their kids.

And over the weekend, 38-year-old Holly took to Instagram with a sweet snap of Belle on her eighth birthday looking at a rainbow on a beautiful beach.

In the photo, the little one can be seen facing away from the camera while wearing a white sundress with her caramel hair blowing in the wind.

Adding a heartfelt caption to the post, Holly – who also shares sons Harry, nine, and Chester, four, with Dan – wrote: ‘And then like that she was 8…. happy birthday beautiful Belle… keep following that rainbow… love you so so much xxx.’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the adorable photo, with one writing: ‘Beautiful picture great view.’

‘They grow up so fast, treasure their youth as much as possible,’ penned another, while a third added: ‘Such a beautiful picture 🌈’

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton also added: ‘Happy birthday lovely little lady!,’ while Davina McCall echoed: ‘Happy birthday belle!!!!!!!’

I’m A Celebrity host Holly rarely shares photos of her brood on social media, usually posting glimpses of her incredible wardrobe or glitzy nights out with her celeb pals.

But over the last few months, the telly star has cut down her work in order to spend more time with her family.

Back in February, Holly reportedly quit her role with Diet Coke after promoting their products for two years.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘Holly is one of the bubbliest personalities on TV, so she was a fitting choice to become the face of a fizzy drink.

‘But she’s got so much on her plate, what with This Morning, Dancing on Ice and all her other work commitments, that she felt she needed a break.’

They added: ‘They’ve parted amicably and she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family now she has one less commitment.’