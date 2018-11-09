How sweet!

The day has finally arrived – as Holly Willoughby jets off to Australia in the name of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Before she was pictured leaving for the airport yesterday, the 37-year-old shared how she was spending her very final hours in Blighty…

Taking to Instagram, the beloved This Morning host posted a very rare snap of her brood of three – as the family enjoyed some milkshakes before their long haul flight to Oz.

As nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and Chester, four, added their own creations to the restaurant pin board, Holly revealed it was ‘shake time’ for her little ones.

Replying to the rare snap, many fans shared their well wishes for the family – who, alongside husband Dan Baldwin, are all believed to be joining Holly in Australia for the duration of filming.

One posted: ‘Safe journey Holly and family. God bless!!’

‘Have a fabulous time and take care xxxxx’, shared another, whilst one added: ‘Have fun guys enjoy your time away ❤’

Holly is stepping in for Ant McPartlin, after recent personal battles led him to opt out of joining Declan Donnelly on the hit ITV show – instead, deciding to stay home and focus on his wellbeing.

With Holly temporarily filling in for the much loved Geordie native, the This Morning host is believed to have jetted her whole family out to Australia’s Golden Coast.

Rumoured to be residing in a mega £1,800-per-night penthouse, the family will be living in the lap of luxury during Holly’s hectic five-week filming stint.

Speaking of her decision to join the show, Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash shared it was a ‘favour’ to dear friend Ant.

‘She’s such good friends with the boys, and it’s someone doing them a favour, it’s not someone going in to try and enhance their career,’ he told The Mirror.

‘Holly’s so good at what she does, she’ll be amazing, and I’m looking forward to it.’

Wishing you a safe journey, Holly!