So cute!

Holly Willoughby gave fans a rare glimpse into her family holiday after sharing an adorable video of her son Chester.

The This Morning star, 38, has been enjoying a half-term ski break with her brood and proved she’s a rather proficient instructor.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Holly Willoughby makes HUGE career decision ‘to spend more time with her family’: ‘She needs a break’

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Holly proudly gushed over the four-year-old as he mastered an impressively steep slope on his own thanks to her tutelage.

Captioning the sweet clip, she said: ‘My final baby is off and skiing or as Chester says…off and key-ing… super proud as he’s only 4.’

Fans adored the behind-the-scenes view into Holly’s family vacay, with one commenting on the clip: ‘LOVE this! Go Chester! X’

Another said: ‘Go Chester!!! Best feeling in the world, being a proud mum.’

And a third added: ‘This just melts my heart… so so cute.’

But Chester wasn’t the only one learning new tricks as Holly also pushed herself out of her comfort zone thanks to some teasing from her nine-year-old son Harry.

Sharing a boomerang on her Instagram, Holly could be seen tackling a rather daring ski jump as she zipped down the slope before landing on an inflated crash mat.

Captioning the clip, she said: ‘Also may have scared myself stupid doing this… things you do when your 9 year old tells you you can’t do something! Point proven I think.’

Holly is now back in the UK just in time for tonight’s Dancing On Ice, but she made sure to share one final sunny selfie before she boarded her plane.

Wearing a ski jacket and a pair of statement sunglasses, a fresh-faced Holly said: ‘Au revoir snow and sun … you’ve been magical.’

Holly will join Phillip Schofield on DOI tonight where the final five will battle it out on the ice after last week’s double elimination saw Jane Danson and Ryan Sidebottom sent home by the judges.