It’s not long now until I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! gets under way and there’ll be a brand new host to turn things upside down.

This Morning regular Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share how she’s preparing for her latest job Down Under.

In her latest post, Holly revealed she’d been sent a care package from her besties –

and it includes everything you could need for a few weeks in the jungle.

Included in the bundle is a Lonely Planet travel guide to Australia, an Akubra hat and a personalised mug with a photo of her and her gal pals on the side.

The mum-of-three captioned the snap: ‘Oh my goodness… you’ve thought of everything! Just the best!!!! Xxx’

One of her friends rushed to comment saying: ‘Yay!!!!! Just a little reminder of us incase you miss our faces.’

Another one of her girl gang is none other than Spice Girl Emma Bunton who left five heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan added: ‘Omg I wanna be in your girl group!! The bestest of friends. Good luck Hols!! Xxx’

As well as her close friends and fans, Holly, 37 has had lots of support and well wishes from her fellow presenters who are also heading for the jungle this week.

Spin off show, Extra Camp host Joe Swash said, ‘She’ll be amazing. She’s perfect.’

Holly is taking over from Ant McPartlin following his drink driving conviction and will be presenting with I’m a Celeb regular Declan Donnelly.

Speaking to the Mirror Online Joe added: ‘She’s such good friends with the boys, and it’s someone doing them a favour, it’s not someone going in to try and enhance their career. Holly’s so good at what she does, she’ll be amazing, and I’m looking forward to it.’

Good luck Holly!

Words by Leanne Carr