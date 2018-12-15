Girl power!

Holly Willoughby may have only just touched down in London town after her stint in Australia – but jet leg hasn’t gotten in the way of her celebrating her return.

The TV star – who stepped in for Ant McPartlin alongside Declan Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity this year – was quick to join her This Morning stand-in Rochelle Humes for a girls’ night out on Friday.

Holly and Rochelle both looked fresh-faced and stunning as they partied the night away at West London members-only hotspot, High Road House.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Emily Atack shares cheeky bathtub snap as Jamie Redknapp breaks his silence on budding romance

But it was their words of praise to each other on social media that really had fans gushing over their showing of ‘girl power’.

Sharing a snap of their beaming smiles as they pressed their faces together, Holly said: ‘Let’s raise a glass to this one… @rochellehumes … you are and continue to be amazing! #girlsnight #christmas x.’

Sharing the same image, Rochelle simply added: ‘I ❤ U’.

Commenting on the sweet snap, one fan said: ‘Absolutely lovely!! What wonderful women you both are, supporting each other, no bitchness, jealousy or competition!! Just one beautiful lady standing in for another for awhile!!! Much love to you both.’

A second added: ‘Love this woman supporting each other gorgeous photo’.

Another added: ‘Love a bit of mutual respect.’

And a fourth said: ‘Your an inspiration to all females #girlpower!’

And it appears it was a successful night of celebrating as Rochelle later commented on Holly’s picture: ‘I ❤ U !!! I raised mine for YOU what a fun few weeks we’ve both had. Ps my head hurts.’

Meanwhile, fans of I’m A Celebrity have been given hope that Holly will return to the show next year after Dec dropped a massive hint when he handed her an extra special gift during Wednesday night’s ‘Coming Out’ show.

Holding onto an I’m A Celebrity contestant T-shirt with Holly’s name on, he said: ‘I got you a little pressie to say thanks, there you go that’s for next year.

‘I know who I’ll be voting for in the trials.’

Does that mean Holly could be eating a plate full of mealworms this time next year?! Well, the This Morning star didn’t deny it as she simply said: ‘Thanks a lot,’ before signing off the show.

We can’t wait for I’m A Celeb 2019!