Will history be repeating itself for the This Morning co-host who once partied around-the-clock before hosting live TV...

Holly Willoughby is feeling nostalgic ahead of tonight’s 2019 National Television Awards.

The 37-year-old TV presenter uploaded a series of snaps from previous years, as she prepares to walk the red carpet ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Holly Willoughby snubs Gemma Collins drama with adorable backstage snap of daughter Belle

But this year is different to previous for the blonde beauty, for it’s the first time she’s in with a good chance of scooping an award on her own as she’s been nominated in the TV Presenter category – alongside reigning champs Ant and Dec, who have won the gong for 17 years running, and other nominees Dermot O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

Holly was nominated after she stepped in to replace Ant McPartlin on last year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after he took time off work to attend rehab and recover.

Holly infamously celebrated a win for This Morning back in 2016 when both her and co-host Phillip turned up to present the ITV daytime show without going home to get changed.

Holly captioned the snap, ‘If I could remember this it would probably be one of my favourite tv moments ever… 🥴 Voting for the @officialntas closes at 12pm… eek!!!!! @thismorning @dancingonice@imacelebrity … if you would like to vote for any of your favourites… the link is in my bio…’

And she hinted that it may be a similar scenario this year… uh oh!

Opening This Morning today, Phillip asked her: ‘Do you remember what this feels like? Opening presenting a show in one-piece?’ to which she replied: ‘Yeah, fast-forward 24 hours and it might not be the same situation!’

Voting has now closed, so it will be an anxious wait to see who will collect the gongs tonight.

Holly, who also has a successful clothing collection with high street store M&S, also uploaded a loved up snap of her and husband Dan Baldwin from last year’s ceremony.