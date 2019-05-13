Hol looks just like her sister!

Holly Willoughby celebrated her BAFTA win alongside her lookalike sister at Sunday’s celebrity-filled award ceremony.

The presenter, 38, picked up the reality gong for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here after stepping in for Ant McPartlin last year, and later posed alongside sister Kelly Willoughby, 40, and the coveted trophy.

Alongside a snap of them holding the bronze BAFTA, a beaming Holly wrote: ‘Just dreamy sharing tonight’s @bafta with my sister @ladywilloughby and also being reunited with Medic Bob! … miss that dude!’

Holly’s second snap showed her smiling alongside Bob McCarron, who’s been working on the ITV series as the on-call medical expert since the show started.

Kelly, who also works in the TV industry as well as being a successful author, followed her sister’s picture up with one of her own as she held the BAFTA mask up to her face and joked alongside it, ‘I thank you.’

I thank you 😹

Speaking about her relationship with sister Kelly, Holly previously shared: ‘We’re more like friends than sisters.

‘We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it.’

Holly added to The Guardian: ‘I’m more likely to be the one to say, “everyone back to mine” and cook for everyone, whereas she’s much better at tidying up.’

Meanwhile, on the night Holly looked a picture of perfection in a glamorous floor-length column gown that featured a dramatic thigh split and sheer overlay.

The mum-of-three, 38, teamed the sleek look with blue strappy heels and delicate jewellery by Stephen Webster.

Other winners on the night included BBC thriller Killing Eve, which picked up three trophies including best actress for Jodie Comer and best drama series.

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor for Netflix drama Patrick Melrose.

Words by Zoe Shenton.