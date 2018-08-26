Big sister Kelly also looks gorg in the sweet photograph.

Holly Willoughby looks to be having a fabulous time living it up in Portugal. And now that British summertime seems to be officially over – we couldn’t be more jealous of her sun-drenched holiday snaps.

Sisters… @ladywilloughby 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

The This Morning star jetted off at the beginning of the summer holidays. Hols is away with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, but has been joined by a number of special guests – including co-host Philip Schofield and her older sis, Kelly.

Yesterday, Holly shared a super glam pic of the sisters during a day out at the beach – and, despite the difference in hair colour, fans could certainly see the family resemblance.

One follower wrote: ‘Omg! So scary how much you both look alike.’

Another said: ‘You look so similar!’ While a third added: ‘You look just like twins!’

The picture was captioned by Holly simply: ‘Sisters @ladywilloughby’

The sisters have always been close. In a previous interview with The Guardian, Holly said: ‘We’re more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney.

‘You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it.

‘I’m more likely to be the one to say ‘everyone back to mine’ and cook for everyone, whereas she’s much better at tidying up.’