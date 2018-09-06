The This Morning star got seriously glammed up yesterday

Let’s face it, Holly Willoughby always looks amazing. Whether she’s waking up at the crack of dawn to present This Morning, or heading down the red carpet – she literally never gets it wrong.

But the mum-of-three has well and truly outdone herself this week as she stepped out in style to celebrate a decade of working on Celebrity Juice.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her glamorous look, 37-year-old Holly showed off her incredible figure in a plunging floor-length black dress which cinched in at the waist.

Complete with a strappy design across the chest and slight trail, we can’t get over how amazing the presenter looks in this stunning ballgown.

Opting for a natural makeup look with a smoky eye and touch of pink lipstick, Holly’s blonde hair fell loosely in waves over her shoulders.

Next to the sexy snap, Holly wrote: ‘Well we made it…it’s a celebration of 10 years of @celebjuiceofficial on the show tonight…thank you @fearnecotton and @keithlemon for the best memories ever!’

And obviously it didn’t take long to catch the attention of her 3.9million followers, as one commented: ‘Seriously like the most beautiful woman ever!!!!!!!’

Another wrote: ‘So stunning and classy girl !’, while a third agreed: ‘This has to be the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen.’

And a fourth added: ‘Wow , stunning 😍 Then again everything looks amazing on you.’

Holly has been working on Celebrity Juice since it first started back in 2008 and her husband Dan Baldwin – who she shares kids Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester with – also works as a producer on the show.

The telly star was celebrating the huge ten-year milestone with her co-stars and best pals Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton.

And 37-year-old Ferne took to Instagram with a snap of her own amazing outfit for the glitzy evening, as she decided to go for an eye-catching pink suit and bow tie.

WOW! Looking amazing, ladies!