Holly Willoughby sends fans wild with INCREDIBLE skin-tight dress as she celebrates very special occasion

The This Morning star got seriously glammed up yesterday

TAGS:

Let’s face it, Holly Willoughby always looks amazing. Whether she’s waking up at the crack of dawn to present This Morning, or heading down the red carpet – she literally never gets it wrong.

Holly Willoughby

But the mum-of-three has well and truly outdone herself this week as she stepped out in style to celebrate a decade of working on Celebrity Juice.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her glamorous look, 37-year-old Holly showed off her incredible figure in a plunging floor-length black dress which cinched in at the waist.

Complete with a strappy design across the chest and slight trail, we can’t get over how amazing the presenter looks in this stunning ballgown.

Opting for a natural makeup look with a smoky eye and touch of pink lipstick, Holly’s blonde hair fell loosely in waves over her shoulders.

More: Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of son Chester as fans worry over her I’m A Celebrity gig

Next to the sexy snap, Holly wrote: ‘Well we made it…it’s a celebration of 10 years of @celebjuiceofficial on the show tonight…thank you @fearnecotton and @keithlemon for the best memories ever!’

View this post on Instagram

My @celebjuiceofficial team tonight!!!!! @mcguinness.paddy @jack_charlesf @danidyerxx amazing team!!!!!! 💕

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

And obviously it didn’t take long to catch the attention of her 3.9million followers, as one commented: ‘Seriously like the most beautiful woman ever!!!!!!!’

Another wrote: ‘So stunning and classy girl !’, while a third agreed: ‘This has to be the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen.’

And a fourth added: ‘Wow , stunning 😍 Then again everything looks amazing on you.’

Holly has been working on Celebrity Juice since it first started back in 2008 and her husband Dan Baldwin – who she shares kids Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester with – also works as a producer on the show.

The telly star was celebrating the huge ten-year milestone with her co-stars and best pals Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton.

And 37-year-old Ferne took to Instagram with a snap of her own amazing outfit for the glitzy evening, as she decided to go for an eye-catching pink suit and bow tie.

View this post on Instagram

Back filming @celebjuiceofficial celebrating our 10 year anniversary! 🎂

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

WOW! Looking amazing, ladies!