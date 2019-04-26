Holly took her nine-year-old as her plus one

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable photo of her son Harry after they attended a charity ball last night.

The This Morning star took the nine-year-old as her guest to ‘A Night to Inspire’ which was held to raise money for Arsenal Foundation.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby STUNS fans with ‘gorgeous’ snap from family holiday ahead of This Morning return

And in a rare snap of her family, 38-year-old Holly shared a glimpse of little Harry standing outside Emirates stadium in a suit alongside a statue of Herbert Chapman, who was the club’s manager between 1925 and 1934.

Penning an emotional message alongside the photo, the telly presenter wrote: ‘Harry … feeling truly inspired after the most wonderful night for the @arsenal_foundation #nighttoinspireThank you to all the players for their time and kind words…

‘Keep up the incredible work that the foundation does, making a huge difference to young people’s lives at home and across the globe. ⚽️’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

And Holly’s 5.4million followers clearly loved the adorable snap, as it racked up an impressive 8000 likes in under an hour.

‘What a brilliant pic lucky boy,’ said one fan, while a second added: ‘Glad you had a great night x😁’

Holly was joined by Arsenal stars and over 300 guests on Thursday night as Unai Emery’s players raised money for the club’s foundation which supports young people in north London and across the globe.

All the players’ hard work clearly paid off as they managed to make £428,000 by the end of the glitzy evening.

Meanwhile, the entire Willoughby family are keen Arsenal supporters, with her husband Dan Baldwin and kids Harry, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, all going to watch their games.

Last year, I’m A Celebrity star Holly shared a sweet snap of her brood wearing red football shirts along with the caption: ‘Making memories on a memorable day at The Arsenal ⚽️’

The mum-of-three also previously spoke about Harry’s love of the sport, telling best friend Fearne Cotton on Lorraine: ‘If he isn’t playing it he is watching it.’