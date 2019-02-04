This is adorable

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby is usually private when it comes to sharing details about her family.

But the mum-of-three has delighted fans with an adorable new photo of her son Chester watching her at work.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old’s youngest child can be seen wearing his long hair loose while donning an adorable bomber jacket and jeans.

Standing alongside his two cousins, the four-year-old watched from the rink side while Holly’s pal Phillip Schofield practiced his lines alongside some of the stars.

‘My Chester and his cousins watching rinkside during rehearsals… xxx,’ This Morning star Holly wrote next to the snap.

Fans of the star – who also shares Harry, nine, and Belle, seven, with husband Dan Baldwin – couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet photo.

‘So cute bless them hope they enjoyed it 😊,’ said one follower, while a second wrote: ‘Bless 💕💕,’ and a third simply added: ‘So cute Holly .’

Meanwhile, Holly wowed Dancing On Ice fans yesterday when she returned to her hosting duties wearing an incredible pink wedding dress.

The star channelled her inner princess for Fairytale week as she stunned in the beautiful gown – from The Wedding Club – complete with embroidered flower detailing and cap sleeves.

Looking just as glamorous as ever, Holly left her glossy blonde hair loose and went for a low-key smokey eye.

Posting a picture of herself in the incredible outfit, she wrote: ‘It’s fairytale week here on @dancingonice … favourite week!!!! See you at 6pm @itv dress by @theweddingclub1 jewellery by @boodlesjewellery.’ How amazing does she look?

And obviously fans agreed, as one gushed: ‘It’s definitely a fairytale dress 😍,’ and a second agreed: ‘Holly u looked incredible tonight x.’