Holly has taken to Instagram with an adorable photo

Following the news she’ll be jetting Down Under in a couple of months, it looks like Holly Willoughby has been enjoying some much needed time with her family.

The This Morning star was recently confirmed to be fronting I’m A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly while Ant McPartlin takes some time off following his drink drive charge earlier this year.

However, the mum-of-three has been ignoring the social media storm as she shared an adorable photo of her three year old son Chester yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, 37-year-old Holly posted a snap which sees the tot posing with his arms in the air as his shadow reflected on the wall, Holly simply wrote: ‘Peter-red-pan’.

Peter-rad-pan… 🤟🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 29, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

And obviously it didn’t take long for the telly star’s 3.9million followers to comment on the sweet snap, with many sharing their excitement for Holly’s new role.

‘Love this. Congratulations on I’m a celeb post’, wrote one, while a second said: ‘Cannot wait for I’m a celebrity you will be ace. X’, and a third added: ‘A little cutie, and well done on getting to present I’m celeb, cant wait to watch show again this year…’

This comes after Holly – who also shares seven-year-old Belle and nine-year-old Harry with husband Dan Baldwin – announced she was ‘so excited’ to work alongside Dec on this year’s I’m A Celeb.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery.

‘These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit…Honestly, I’m a huge fan of I’m a Celebrity and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show!’

Although some concerned fans have taken to social media to question who will be filling in for Holly on This Morning next to co-host Phillip Schofield.

‘If @hollywills is presenting I’m a celeb with Dec can @ Schofe go in to the jungle? I’m not watching this morning with out Phil and holly’, asked one Twitter user.

And another worried user said: ‘I’m so hyped to see holly willoughby on I’m a celeb, I actually think she’s gonna be great, but what about this morning and Phil?’

While a third added: ‘So happy for Holly think she will be great on I’m a celeb but I’m concerned for Phil how will he cope?’