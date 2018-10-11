Where does the time go?!

It’s Thursday, which can only mean one thing… it’s time for a throwback! And, in today’s edition, we have an unearthed snap of a very baby faced Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Before Holly landed her iconic position on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, there was another man in her life – namely, her Ministry of Mayhem co-presenter Stephen.

Later rebranded as Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, the more seasoned among us will remember the hit TV show as being fabulously crazy – with stars doing things like flipping a cake into the air from a skateboard.

Yup, they don’t make ’em like that any more….

Today, the big bosses at ITV have decided it was time to throw it all the way back to the beginning – having shared a throwback snap of baby faced Holly and Stephen at the start of their dazzling careers.

Taken in 2005, the duo are attending a film premiere. At the time of the snap, Holly would have been aged 24 and Stephen aged 28.

The snap is captioned: ‘Fresh faced and almost unrecognisable – what a pair of mischief makers @stephenmulhern @hollywills in their Ministry of Mayhem days! # TBT # ThrowbackThursday.’

Ah, those were the days!

Holly and Stephen may have found fame and fortune away from their first TV stint, but the duo have remained firm friends following their two year co-presenting stint.

Recently Stephen, now aged 41, lifted the lid about his friendship with 37-year-old Holly.

Speaking to The Sun, he spoke of his closest showbiz pals: ‘Ant and Dec, Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby are proper mates. If I had a problem I’d go to Holly, and if I want advice that makes no sense and probably makes things worse, I’ll ask Ant and Dec.’

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a pal like Holly in moments of crisis?!