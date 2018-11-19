Looking good, Mrs Willoughby!

Whilst the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has only just kicked off, co-host Holly Willoughby appears to have already taken a well-deserved break from the spotlight.

Currently Down Under for the hit ITV series, the 37-year-old took some time away from her telly duties with Declan Donnelly to soak up a little Vitamin D.

Making the most of the Australian summer, Holly shared a selfie whilst enjoying the spot of sunbathing – already boasting a healthy all-over glow.

‘Vitamin D … ☀☀☀,’ she captioned the sunny snap.

As expected, fans have been have been very quick to share well wishes for a very bronzed Mrs Willoughby.

‘Looking fab… well done last night you both are very funny… 🙌,’ one shared, whilst another posted: ‘You were fabulous last night Holly. 👏❤’

Agreeing, a third added: ‘First show brilliant, looking forward to the rest , enjoy the sun ☀ x’

Last night Holly made her hotly anticipated first appearance alongside Dec, stepping in as a temporary replacement for Ant McPartlin – who has opted out of the current series following some personal issues.

Her debut stint in the Jungle made quite the online splash, with countless users welcoming the This Morning star.

‘Ok wow @hollywills is SLAYIN 🔥 GO girl,’ said one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Holly Willoughby is doing such a good job so far presenting. I think people are forgetting she’s there to replace Ant as a presenter while he recovers, she’s not there to try act like Ant. Give her a break.’

‘Loving @hollywills on #ImACeleb you go girl!!! Looking beaut too,’ shared a third.

Sending his own well wishes to the duo, Ant shared: ‘All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella!! A #ImACeleb Xxxxxx’

It’s going to be one heck of a three weeks. Welcome to the jungle family, Holly!