This is adorable!

It’s been a long time coming, but TV BFFs Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have finally reunited ahead of the latest series of Dancing On Ice. Oh we’ve missed these two…

The This Morning duo were temporarily separated while 37-year-old Holly joined Declan Donnelly for a stint on I’m A Celebrity.

But at the DOI launch at the National History Museum yesterday, they were over the moon to be back together, with Holly gushing: ‘We’ve been texting and I’ve called him but this morning I was like “omg I can’t wait to see you face”.’ AW!

Speaking to us ahead of the new series in January, telly star Holly then revealed she was left close to tears when ‘TV Jedi’ Phil sent her an adorable text in the jungle.

‘Phil sent me a lovely message when I was in there. I got lots of lovely messages but there was one message which I was like “I can’t stop reading it this is the nicest message.”’

Turning to Phil, she then added: ‘You are a TV Jedi so it’s nice to have you say those things, it was extra special. I was like “stop you’re going to make me cry”.’

With Holly back in Blighty, 52-year-old Phil was also quick to praise his TV partner, admitting – like the rest of us – he absolutely loved watching her on I’m A Celeb.

‘She was so brilliant. I was very proud. It just made me howl with laughter,’ he said.

‘When Joe Swash came off This Morning, and Holly had already taken off to Australia, he said; “I don’t know if anyone’s mentioned when you take those big plastic heads off, all the bugs fall out and it’s like a moving carpet,”’

To which Holly replied: ‘No one had told me…’

Meanwhile, with the likes of Gemma Collins, Saira Khan and James Jordan set to take to the ice rink this January, Holly and Phil also touched on what we can expect from the latest bunch of celebs.

Phil said: ‘You’ve got the big GC who is funny and so brilliant and so in the show which is amazing because we said ”she’s never gonna do it, she’s never gonna do it,” but she’s loving it!’

Holly also added: ‘There’s some big personalities in there definitely. We’re going to have a lot of fun it’s not going to be a quiet year. Judging by their confidence, they look really strong which bodes well.

We are SO excited!