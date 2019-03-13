Ever wondered what Holly Willoughby's kids are called? Wonder no more...

Let’s face it, Holly Willoughby has quickly become the golden girl of UK television, practically fronting all of our favourite prime time shows.

The star first hit our screens as a children’s entertainer over on CITV in 2004 where she co-presented Ministry of Mayhem – and the TV work has snowballed since then.

Nowadays, not only does Holly start our day off in the right way on This Morning alongside BFF Phillip Schofield, but the pair also just finished filming Dancing On Ice.

And there’s also the small matter of her role standing in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 next to Declan Donnelly.

Throw in her panelist job on Celebrity Juice, and previous deals with Diet Coke, Marks & Spencer and Garnier and it’s fair to say Holly is one busy lady.

So, as she continues to rule our television screens, here’s everything you need to know about Holly…

What is Holly Willoughby’s age?

Despite not ageing a day since she first hit our screens 15 years ago, Holly was born on 10th February 1981, so she is 38-years-old.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s husband?

Holly is married to 43-year-old Dan Baldwin who works as a television producer.

The pair tied the knot in 2007, after they met while working together on Ministry of Mayhem in 2004. Dan has also worked on shows such as Celebrity Juice and Virtually Famous.

After keeping her romance with Dan a secret for eight months, Holly has since revealed it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. Speaking to Woman & Home, she previously said: ‘At first, I didn’t fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it. I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship.’

What are Holly Willoughby’s kids called?

Holly and Dan have three children together. Their eldest son, Harry, is nine, their daughter Belle is seven and their youngest son Chester is four.

The couple like to keep their children out of the spotlight, with Holly never revealing their faces on social media.

Are there pictures of Holly Willoughby smoking?

Holly Willoughby has previously had a smoking habit, having been spotted several times out and about lighting up.

Back in 2013, the presenter was seen out to lunch with Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle smoking, while she has also been spotted at music festivals with a cigarette in her hand.

What was Holly Willoughby’s wedding like?

Holly tied the knot at St Michael’s Church before heading over to 900-year-old Amberley Castle on the South Downs in West Sussex for their reception.

Speaking about the special meaning behind the stunning venue, Holly told OK! magazine at the time: ‘We used to go there when I was little for lunch every time there was a special occasion. I think I just knew I would get married there.’

There were also a few famous faces who joined the couple on their special day. While Holly’s best friend and former Celebrity Juice co-star Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid along with her sister, Dermot O’Leary acted as one of Dan’s ushers.

Are there photos of Holly Willoughby’s wedding dress?

There are very few photos from Holly’s big day, but the star designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her.

The gown was overlaid with French lace while she wore silver shoes designed by George Gyves that were made by Parramatt along with a vintage style veil.

Despite admitting that the stunning dress was left ‘filthy’ after her big day, that didn’t stop her from getting it back out to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May last year.

How much is Holly Willoughby worth?

The TV host is estimated to be worth a whopping £10million, reportedly earning £600,000 a year for fronting This Morning alongside Phil.

As well as her gigs on Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity, she’s written a series of children’s books with her sister Kelly and is also the face of brands such as Garnier.

Is Holly Willoughby pregnant?

Holly Willoughby is not pregnant, although she has recently toyed with the idea of expanding her brood.

In an interview with Telegraph’s Stella magazine in September 2018, Holly confessed: ‘I’m always broody. Part of me wants another baby but part of me thinks that’s not a good enough reason.

‘Would it make the kids all have to grow up that big more because there was a new baby in the house? I don’t want to put that on them. I’ve almost decided not to – but not quite.’

Where is Holly Willoughby’s house?

Holly lives in a huge London pad with her little family which is valued at £3 million.

The This Morning star has allowed fans some insight into her home through several posts she has shared on Instagram including this sweet photo of her dining room.

How long have Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby worked together?

Holly has been working with her ‘TV husband’ Phil since 2006 when she was chosen to co-host Dancing On Ice – which means they have presented together for 13 years.

The mum-of-three then replaced Fern Britton on This Morning alongside Phil in September 2009, cementing themselves as one of the nation’s favourite telly duos.

Phil puts their long standing TV success down to the friendship they share, previously admitting: ‘We’ve known each other for a long time, we’ve been through a lot – and not necessarily on screen but off screen as well, with babies and life.’

What is Holly Willoughby’s book about?

Holly has released multiple books, including the fictional series ‘School for Stars’ which she wrote with her sister Kelly.

The children’s stories follow the dramas surrounding schoolgirl detectives Molly, Maria, Pippa and Sally in a contemporary school for the Performing Arts.

Holly has also released the guide book ‘Truly Happy Baby … It Worked for Me: A practical parenting guide from a mum you can trust’ in 2016. This includes ‘friendly advice’ surrounding first time parenting, as well as ‘routines, shortcuts and tips’.

Following up her previous baby book, the star then went on to publish ‘Truly Scrumptious Baby: My complete feeding and weaning plan for 6 months and beyond’ which includes further nutritional information and recipes.

What is Holly Willoughby’s hair colour?

Holly currently has blonde hair styled in a chic bob.

The star has previously rocked a darker do and even had a fringe when she first started out.

What size is Holly Willoughby?

Having always had an incredible figure, Holly previously spoke about being a size 12 and how she’ll always be ‘a curvy girl’.

However, over the last couple of years fans have noticed the star has seemingly lost weight since welcoming her three children between 2009 and 2014.

She is now thought to be a healthy size 8-10.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s coin necklace from?

Holly’s double coin necklace became iconic after fans went mad for the delicate gold jewellery.

The chain is actually from London jewellers Sparkling Jewellery, who have revealed it is their most popular piece ever.

The design is made from two genuine Full Sovereign Coins and retails at a cool £1,250.