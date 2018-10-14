Will THIS be Holly Willoughby’s This Morning replacement while she’s doing I’m A Celeb?

Holly will be taking a hiatus from the show.

Ever since it was announced that Holly Willoughby would be filling in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity, fans have been left wondering who would be taking her place on This Morning.

Given that Hols will be Down Under for the best part of a month, it makes sense that her TV pal Phillip Schofield will need someone to help out.

So far, there have been very few rumours about who will be taking her spot. But now, there is huge speculation that it will in fact be presenter Rochelle Humes!

The Sun reportedly spoke to a source, who told them: ‘Obviously, Holly’s are big shoes to fill.

‘But Rochelle has been impressing bosses with her down-to-earth nature and presenting skills for a while now.

‘Rochelle is super-excited about being asked and she knows what a huge career opportunity it is.’

Of course – nothing has yet been confirmed by ITV. But we reckon Rochelle would be a pretty great choice, given that she’s already hosted This Morning before.

A few years back, the 29-year-old and her hubby, Marvin Humes, presented the show together on multiple occasions. And recently, Rochelle hosted alongside Gok Wan.

Holly and Phil themselves confessed that he would be in safe hands with Holly’s stand-in.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan asked if they knew who her replacement was – to which Holly replied: “We do. He’s in very safe hands.”

She continued: “Whenever I leave him, I want to make sure he’s looked after and that he’s with somebody and it’s all nice.”

In a recent interview with Stella magazine, Holly also confessed that the I’m A Celeb presenting gig was one she never actually wanted.

She admitted: ‘It was a job I never wanted to be offered. Because no one ever wanted the day to come when it was Dec without Ant.

‘We all grew up in this business together, we live near each other and all our families are friends. But I felt honoured that Dec trusted me to do it because such a huge deal for him to work with someone else.’

Holly continued, ‘I told Ant I would look after his show for him – because it is still his show – and I would look after Dec for him.’

A This Morning spokesperson confirmed to CelebsNow that they will be making an announcement about Holly’s replacement soon.