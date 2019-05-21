We NEED this skirt in our lives!

Holly Willoughby stunned fans when she appeared on today’s episode of This Morning dressed head-to-toe in white and channelling serious angelic vibes.

The gorgeous summery ensemble was compiled of a simple sweater and a pair of mega classy heeled court shoes, which she teamed with a flowing, pleated midi skirt – and it’s a total bargain buy!

Unbelievably, the H&M skirt retails at just £29.99 and is currently still in stock on the store’s website!

If you fancy replicating 38-year-old Hol’s entire look, you can nab her footwear on the high street too, with those Zara heels priced at a very reasonable £49.99.

Meanwhile the top half of the mum-of-three’s outfit will set you back a little more, with her Massimo Dutti cashmere jumper costing £119.

If you weren’t already sold on the telly host’s stunningly feminine outfit of the day, plenty of her celeb pals chimed in to swoon over it too

Beneath an Instagram snap where Holly can be seen posing confidently in her enviable get-up, Spice Girl Emma Bunton penned: ‘Wowzer!!! Gorgeous. X,’ while telly star and fashion expert Gok Wan simply praised: ‘Love ❤️.’

If it’s good enough for Baby Spice and Gok, it’s good enough for us!

Hoards of Holly’s 5.5 million followers chipped in to pine over her fashion choices, with one follower writing: ‘That’s so elegant @hollywilloughby,’ while another chipped in: ‘You look amazing 👏🏽👏🏽😻,’ and a third penned: ‘Absolutely beautiful… I love this look (you of course make anything look amazing). 💕🌟.’

If you fancy keeping tabs on Holly’s ever-gorgeous This Morning outfits, you can follow her stylist, Angie Smith, on Instagram via @AngieSmithStudio.

The styling profesh shares details of every item Hol wears on screen, and it’s the best way to skulk out more of her bargain pieces!