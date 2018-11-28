Holly is a big hit with ITV viewers.

Having flown the nest in the name of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Holly Willoughby has delighted the nation with her new-found Jungle Jane status.

Joining Declan Donnelly on the hit show, 37-year-old Holly has stepped in for Ant McPartlin – who opted out of his showbiz responsibilities following some personal issues.

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby mortified as Sair Khan sucks on cow’s teat in disgusting Bushtucker trial

Proving to be a huge hit with keen viewers, it’s even alluded that Mrs Willoughby could bring an end to Ant and Dec’s 17-year National Television Awards reign following her glittering year of TV stints.

Since 2002, the iconic duo have been awarded the NTA best presenter gong on an annual basis.

However, bookies are now predicting an end to Ant and Dec’s unfaltering reign following Holly’s impressive portfolio.

With Holly’s CV boasting a number of high profile gigs, such as This Morning and her forthcoming appearance on Dancing On Ice, betting company Betway have slashed Holly’s odds of lifting the trophy to just 5-2 .

As reported by the Daily Star, Holly’s closest rival for the accolade is her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield – who has odds of 8-1.

According to sources close to the ITV big bosses, Holly’s gig on I’m A Celebrity has secured a goldmine of viewers – making her one popular lady with the broadcasting company.

An insider told the publication: ‘They gave Holly the job to keep things going while Ant was away.

‘Little did they know he would end up making the show an even bigger hit than it was. She is a proper star.’

Whilst embarking on the heavy duty filming schedule, Holly is said to have jetted her nearest and dearest over to Oz with her.

Joined by her husband Dan Baldwin and their brood of three, Holly’s parents also paid the famous lady a visit in her new digs.

Taking to Instagram, Holly revealed the family had spent a day enjoying the perks of her job whilst on-set.

‘They’ve arrived! Mumma and Papa Willoughby! Jungle sweet jungle,’ she captioned the snap.