Whoops, poor Holly!

Holly Willoughby has often been hailed as a style icon but she suffered a rare wardrobe malfunction at last night’s TV Choice Awards.

The mum-of-three wore a striking tartan suit for the event at London’s Dorchester Hotel and completed the outfit with a cute clutch bag.

However, it was the accessory that proved her downfall as Holly, 37, ended up getting her finger stuck in the fastening – and unfortunately the embarrassing moment was caught on camera by Phillip Schofield.

‘She’s got her finger stuck in her bag,’ Schofe, 56, captioned a video on Snapchat as he filmed Holly trying to remove her digit from the bag.

Eventually she managed to do it and managed to laugh the fashion faux pas off.

Meanwhile Phillip was in hysterics over Holly’s fail and turned the camera on himself as he burst out laughing. Poor Holly!

Fortunately it wasn’t all bad for the TV star as This Morning walked away with the Best Daytime Show prize at the do, beating the likes of Loose Woman and The Chase.

I’m A Celebrity – which Holly is set to temporarily co-host with Declan Donnelly this year during Ant McPartlin’s absence – also bagged an award for Best Reality Show, so it was a pretty good night for Ms Willoughby.

Holly spoke of her pride at seeing This Morning collect another gong following the event in a message to her Instagram fans.

‘Thank you @tvchoicemagazine for our award tonight for best daytime show, we are all so proud of @thismorning especially now, in this our 30th year!’ the blonde star wrote.

Holly also modelled her outfit in a photo taken by her young son Harry – impressive photography skills, right?

The checked ensemble divided fans but many were full of praise for the look.

‘You look totally amazing and love the heels,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘One of your best fashion choices yet lady! So on trend, LOVE IT!’

Maybe just beware of that bag though, Holly!