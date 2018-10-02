The star saved herself from a Marilyn Monroe moment

Holly Willoughby looked amazing as she was joined by This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield at a tribute evening to celebrate the ITV show’s 30th anniversary.

The pair came together at the glitzy evening hosted by BAFTA last night as TM was awarded an amazing accolade in recognition of three decades of TV.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And the 37-year-old was giving off serious Hollywood glamour vibes as she dazzled in a monochrome polka dot dress from Harvey Nichols paired with some Christian Louboutin heels.

Unfortunately, Holly almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as her gown was blown up by the wind as she stepped out of the venue.

Luckily, the presenter managed to stop herself from flashing her underwear as she grabbed onto the skirt while walking down the stairs.

More: Holly Willoughby admits ‘family always comes first’ as she opens up about ‘difficult’ work life balance

Meanwhile, this comes after the mum-of-three came over all emotional while accepting the Bafta for This Morning during the evening.

‘To be stood up here holding a BAFTA for a show that you’re lucky enough to even be a part of is incredible’, she said.

‘This Morning has the best team and has done for 30 years. Everybody has said it’s something that has shaped their career and is something that stays with you.

‘This show gives you something that no other show can I think.

‘Whether it be friendship or skills in telly or whether it be whatever you take with you for the rest of time.

‘I think this is very special and everyone should be very proud.’

The star then gave a special shout out to her co-host and BFF Phil, 56, as she gushed: ‘I know for a fact that there is no way I would be sitting here now if he hadn’t championed me in the first place. He’s always the first person who helps me.

‘He very much believed in me from day one because when I got the job in the first place he was very much forward in saying he wanted to do the show with me.

‘You know, I had done a bit of Dancing On Ice but this was my first big footstep into the world of telly. You were a journalist and I definitely wasn’t. He’s had to teach me and he’s never got bored. I am very lucky in that way.’

Congrats guys, very well deserved!