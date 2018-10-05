Can we come next time?

Along with her This Morning presenting job, recent I’m A Celebrity gig and general mummy duties, we’re surprised Holly Willoughby even has time to breath.

But the telly star seems to have taken some time out of her busy schedule to catch up with her favourite gal pals yesterday evening.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 37-year-old Holly gave fans a glimpse inside her evening as she shared a snap alongside pals Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton.

‘Love you girls… feeling all 🧘‍♀️ by just being near you…💕. #Repost @emmaleebunton’, she wrote next to the sweet photo.

She also shared another snap of the ladies all wearing matching jackets with the heavy metal band ‘testament’ written on the back of them.

‘Closest I’ll ever get to being in a girl band!’ she joked beside the photo.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one wrote: ‘Prettiest girlband,’ while another said: ‘Maybe you should all come together and make up a new girl band the good morning girls ha ha.’

‘Gorgeous picture girls!! 👭👭,’ said a third, and a fourth joked: ‘@emmaleebunton @hollywilloughby when’s the auditions I want to join 😘😉.’

Meanwhile, things soon turned wild when 42-year-old Emma then took to her own social media with some hilarious photos from the night.

Giving us some serious nostalgia, she filmed herself and Nicola singing Spice Girls classic Say You’ll Be There at the karaoke bar as well as some old school All Saints.

And the girls were clearly having a great time as they even leaned in for a playful snog at one point! Although Holly was no where to be seen…

Meanwhile, back in May Holly lived out her Spice Girls dreams when she joined best pal Emma and co-star Ferne Cotton for a performance on Celebrity Juice.

Giving fans a teaser on Instagram, the star wrote: ‘@celebjuiceofficial … making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls.’

We’re not sure you’re ready for Wembley just yet, ladies…