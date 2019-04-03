Holly's latest Instagram post is adorable

Holly Willoughby might have to get up super early to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, but it looks like she still manages to squeeze in some family time before heading off to work.

Sharing a glimpse into her morning schedule, the 38-year-old posted a video cuddling up to her adorable pet cat.

In the clip, mum-of-three Holly can be seen standing up while her feline friend climbs up her leg.

Heard talking to her cat in the background, Holly then reaches down and gives the brown and white cat a stroke.

‘When you just need a morning hug…. 😻,’ she captioned the post.

Holly’s 5.3million followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘so damm cute ! 💓’

‘Aww so sweet. Ragdolls are best breed of cats,’ said another, while a third agreed: ‘Adorable 😍’

And a fourth added: ‘Oh she’s cute!’

TV star Holly – who shares Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, with husband Dan Baldwin – welcomed cat Bluebell to the family more than two years ago, also taking in another kitten called Teddy.

Speaking on This Morning at the time, she said: ‘Please welcome the new members of the Willoughby family – Teddy and Bluebell…

‘Named by my children I might add, but I was quite happy with those names. I thought they did quite well when you think what it could have been.’

Holly’s beloved family cat Roxy died just a few weeks earlier, with the I’m A Celeb host revealing that telling her kids about the death was ‘one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do.’

Meanwhile, the telly favourite gave another glimpse of her family life last week when she shared an adorable photo of her son’s bedroom.

Posting a picture of a selection of cuddly toy rabbits lined up on the floor, she simply wrote: ‘Chester’s nearest and dearest… 🐰’

