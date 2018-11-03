The couple have confirmed the sad news

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has confirmed he and wife of four years Natasha Gray have split.

Gary, 36, and 39-year-old Natasha revealed the news in a joint statement, insisting their main focus now will be their children India, Elvis and Sadie.

They told The Sun: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the end of our marriage. This was a very difficult decision, but was reached mutually and amicably. No other parties are involved.

‘Our priority is, as always, our children. There are no secrets or salacious events at the root of our decision, just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.’

Hunky Gary, who has starred in some of the biggest UK TV shows including Footballers Wives and EastEnders, recently opened up to Now about his relationship with Natasha, admitting they had ‘ups and downs’.

He said: ‘Relationships have ups and downs – you’ve just got to work at it. I’m a pain in the a**e at times and, obviously, she never is. If there’s love there you can just work through things. And the three children we’ve got now are a testament to how patient and forgiving she is. She’s the angel, I’m the devil and somehow it works!’

At least Gary and Natasha, who runs a beauty clinic in Essex, will have their careers to keep them busy. As well as starring in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, Gary is also currently on tour with The Full Monty.