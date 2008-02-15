Hospital prepares for J-Lo baby kidnap

Staff hold drills in case of abduction

The hospital where Jennifer Lopez is planning to give birth has been practising kidnap drills.

J-Lo, 38, is due any day and New York’s Long Island North Shore medical centre has been conducting ‘pink drills’ in the run-up to the delivery. This is the procedure for when a child is abducted.

It’s believed Jen and 39-year-old hubby Marc Anthony’s star status could make their kids a target.

Although a hospital spokesman confirmed the system was tested last week, he refused to comment on whether it was linked to Jennifer, the Daily Mirror reports.

The actress’s dad recently confirmed that she’s expecting twins.

