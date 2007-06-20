Police called to help Jemima Khan find lost cat

Officers in blue help Hugh Grant's on-off girlfriend in distress

Jemima Khan was so upset about losing her £1,000 Bengal cat, she called the police to report it missing.

The pet was one of two rare-breed felines given to Jemima, 33, by on-off boyfriend Hugh Grant and the mum-of-two fears her precious pussy’s been stolen.

Two officers called at her home in Fulham, West London, yesterday and Hugh, 46, was also around to comfort Jem.

‘A Bengal cat is not your average moggy,’ says a Scotland Yard spokesman. ‘We feel that the response was perfectly normal and proportionate to its value.’

But ex-Flying Squad chief John O’Connor tells The Sun: ‘Police have much better things to do than pander to the whims of the rich and famous.’