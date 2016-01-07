In a new interview, former 1D star Zayn Malik says what he thinks of the band's new music - and blames them losing contact on them changing their numbers

We still can’t stop humming One Direction‘s latest single History to ourselves (altogether now: ‘you and ME!’).

But one person you won’t find tapping his foot along to this and the rest of the pop-tastic songs on their hit album Made in the AM is Zayn Malik.

The former 1D star has taken aim at his bandmate’s latest musical efforts in a brand new interview, confessing that he hasn’t even bothered listening to – or even buying – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson’s latest record.

Speaking to Billboard, Zayn said: ‘I’ll be honest. I thought the first single [Drag Me Down] was quite cool. I heard the second single and…’

The mag then reports he screwed up his face and added: ‘Yeah, I didn’t buy the album.’

OUCH.

He went on to say that the type of music One Direction were churning out during his time in the band just wasn’t his jam, man.

‘I genuinely enjoyed [the band] and did whatever I could to be myself within that, but it’s just not where I sit as a musician,’ he said. ‘The other boys’ taste was generally indie rock. It’s good music, but I don’t f**k with it. That was never cool where I was from.’

And, in news that will break Directioners’ hearts the world over, Zayn also admits that he hasn’t remained friendly with the rest of the 1D boys, claiming they’ve ignored his attempts to get in touch – and blaming them changing their numbers for the lack of contact.

‘The truth of it is you can think one thing about a situation and the total opposite can happen,’ he says.

‘I had every intention of remaining friends with everybody, but I guess certain phone numbers have changed and I haven’t received calls from a lot of people.

‘I’ve reached out to a few of them and not got a reply. Certain people have pride issues, but it’s stuff you overcome in time.’

That said, when asked what he’d learnt during his time in the band, Zayn said he’d learned ‘it’s good to keep friends. Because you don’t know when you’re going to make new ones, so you should probably just keep the old ones.’

Quite. So come on, guys – it’s time to kiss and make up.