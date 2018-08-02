The funnyman reveals all about the Love Island after party

There’s no denying that Iain Stirling is a hilarious added bonus to Love Island, and now the funnyman and narrator of the show has revealed all about the after party on Monday night.

Iain opened up about exactly what he loved about their party, and it wasn’t dancing the night away or drinking fancy cocktails.

In fact, the 30-year-old has confessed his highlight was watching the final four couples be reunited with their mobile phones, with some of them having been disconnected for eight long weeks.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer introduces her unlikely new BFF as she meets Jack Fincham’s family

‘I’d love to give you gossip right now… the truth is, we went to the villa afterwards for the beer, but the fridge had no beer,’ Iain said.

Adding: ‘The fun thing was watching the contestants get their phones back. They get their phone back in like a plastic pouch, it’s like they’ve just come out of prison. Eight weeks, some of them have gone from no followers on social media to a million… their phones just went “beeeeeeeeep”.’

We can only imagine the amount of notifications that were waiting for them.

In the same interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Iain confessed that they all handled their new social media celeb status very well.

‘Just watching these kids trying to get their head around the fact the world was on the phone,’ Iain admitted. ‘In their defence they were very lovely and made a real effort and spoke to everyone and got their photos taken with me – I was going around like a fanboy.’

While, it looked like the contestants and crew had a fantastic time partying the night away, we couldn’t help but wonder why on earth they were having a silent disco. Luckily, Iain revealed it was due to a noise restriction.

‘Long story short, the after party was at a bar that we drink in every night, it had to be a silent disco because you’re not allowed to be loud after 1am,’ he confessed.

Adding: ‘I’ve had headphones on for 8 weeks, I was like, are you joking?! I had a kebab, but had it on a plate because I’m famous…’

Well, it sounds like Iain had a fab night to us!