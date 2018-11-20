Phew!

Whilst Holly Willoughby may have only just touched down in Oz, some concerning speculation about her future on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! began recently circulating…

Having replaced Ant McPartlin, who decided to opt out of the 2018 series due to personal issues, the lovely lady has received a mixed viewer reaction following her debut.

Whilst countless fans have praised the 37-year-old, a number of them are finding it difficult to get over Ant’s absence from his on-screen BFFL Declan Donnelly – causing rumours that ITV bosses were planning another format shake up.

This has prompted bookies to slash Holly’s odds of making it to the end of the series, offering bets on the much-loved star being being replaced by Extra Camp’s Scarlett Moffatt.

Thankfully, ITV bosses have now rubbished any speculation into an early departure from Holly – assuring I’m A Celebrity fans they are very happy with her.

A spokesperson confirmed all talk of her leaving the show to be ‘absolute rubbish’, asserting to Digital Spy: ‘We are very happy with Holly presenting alongside Dec.’

It’s no surprise that Holly has been a hit with both telly bosses and fans, as her debut appearance raked in the highest ever viewing figures – peaking at a whopping 11 million during the launch episode.

As Holly launched herself into Jungle Jane mode, the mother-of-three became inundated with praise online.

‘I’m actually loving @hollywills I was worried because ant and dec make @imacelebrity but she’s smashing it,’ shared Nicola McLean.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Holly Willoughby is doing such a good job so far presenting. I think people are forgetting she’s there to replace Ant as a presenter while he recovers, she’s not there to try act like Ant.’

A third shared: ‘Filling in for Ant in such an iconic duo is an instant mountain to climb, but Holly was the perfect replacement.’

