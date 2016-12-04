Who will win I’m A Celebrity 2016? All the contestants, broken down…

Who will take the crown from Vicky Pattison?

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has already secured itself as one of the best in recent years.

With folks forming fast friendships and tasks grossing us out and making us cackle in equal measure, 2016’s round of jungle shenanigans has not disappointed! Though some had worries that this year’s offering of celeb contestants were a little unknown to the public, they’ve won viewers over in no time.

But who’s going to win? With the help of bookies William Hill, we’ve laid out the possibilities…

Scarlett Moffatt – 8/13

As was probably easy to predict, Gogglebox star Scarlett has basically been the favourite since it was announced that she’d been taking part! And with her being the same bubbly, happy-go-lucky person the nation fell for when she was back watching telly on her parents’ sofa, we’re not surprised!

Joel Dommett – 7/2

One of the more surprising breakout stars of the series, comedian Joel was relatively unknown to most, save for a racy webcam video that leaked on the internet. Sex tapes aside, his jolly nature and competitive bromance with Adam has helped him to become a big character in camp. And he’s not exactly a bad-looking fella – and that never hurts!

Adam Thomas – 4/1



Another early frontrunner, Emmerdale actor Adam went into the jungle with a ready-made fan base, but will surely leave with bundles more! From freaking out at a room full of spiders on day 3, to placing a BIG eight-legged friend in his mouth on day 14, he’s been on quite a journey – and has mostly done it with a cheeky grin on his face.