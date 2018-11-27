The Chase star has been bossing the Bushtucker trials!

She’s been exempt from certain Bushtucker trials on medical grounds, and now it’s been revealed that Anne Hegerty’s health check may have cost up to £30,000.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Anne’s manager David Hahn explained that all of the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have medical checks before entering the jungle.

‘The rigorous checks they go through are incredible. That must have cost £20,000 to £30,000, the medical that each one of them goes through.

‘They don’t leave any stone unturned, they can’t take risks. Because where they are in the jungle, is quite a way from a hospital. I mean Anne is 60-years-old, she’s not 21.’

Probing further, host Susanna Reid asked: ‘Is there a behind the scenes deal over what trials she does, doesn’t do, things she can do?’

But David was quick to reply, and simply confirmed: ‘None at all.’

He was joined on the ITV breakfast show by The Chase star Mark Labbett, who praised his co-star for taking on the Bushtucker trials as best she could.

‘She reacts terribly to the unexpected, the first trial threw her… She prepared for it and bossed it,’ Mark said.

‘They can’t take any risks. If they say she can’t do a trial for medical reasons, it has got nothing to do with her Asperger’s or autism.’

David then added: ‘You are seeing the real Anne, she’s a lovely lady, she’s a wonderful human being, she’s an honest lady and wouldn’t do anything at all which is on the wrong side of anybody.’

Tonight will see Anne take on another trial called Hellish Hospital, which features plenty of snakes and even real-life scare actors.

The pressure is slightly off after John Barrowman, James McVey and Rita Simons won ten of the 11 celebrities a table at the sumptuous feast, with Camp Leader Nick Knowles falling on his sword and being the one to miss out.