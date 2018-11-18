A certain star has become the unexpected favourite to take the crown...

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates might have only been on our TV screens for a couple of hours, but that hasn’t stopped everyone at home guessing who could take home the crown.

And despite huge names like John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp joining the all-star line-up, it looks like an unexpected contestant has won the hearts of the nation already.

Yup, The Chase star Anne Hegerty – or The Governess as fans know her – has received huge praise on Twitter after she admitted to suffering with autism.

‘Calling it already, #TeamAnne Anne FTW,’ wrote one fan of the show.

While a second agreed: ‘@anne_hegarty Team Anne @imacelebrity Best person on it by far!!!!’

Even CBB star Rylan Clark-Neal showed his appreciation for the quiz champion, as he wrote: ‘I LOVE ANNE HEGERTY #ImACeleb.’

And it didn’t stop there…

Anne faced her first hurdle in the camp when she broke down in tears over the lack of home comforts.

Confiding in her fellow campmates, the star admitted she was already considering walking out. But luckily Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack was a shoulder to cry on and managed to convince Anne to give Jungle life a go.

This comes after the 60-year-old previously spoke out about how her autism might affect her time in Australia, admitting ITV bosses had some concerns.

‘The show bosses seem more anxious about my autism than I do,’ she previously told The Sun.

‘They keep saying, “You must say if there’s a problem”, and I keep saying, “I’ll be fine.” And they keep saying, “no no no that’s not good enough you have to promise if there’s a problem”.’

Speaking about how her condition can affect her, the I’m A Celebrity star – who’s also sharing camp with the likes of James McVey and Rita Simons – continued: ‘I might get peopled out, there might just be too many people around.

‘I might feel like going to sit in the pool until everyone has shut up a bit. On the other hand it might have advantages if I’m not as good as other people at picking up on bad atmospheres I’ll be happy drifting along.’

She then added: ‘One problem I have, that goes along with autism is being faceblind.

‘So there’s a real possibility of getting some of the campmates mixed up, which will be very embarrassing.’