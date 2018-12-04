Did you spot it?

There’s just a few days until the I’m A Celebrity 2018 final, which means we’ll soon have to find something else to do with our evenings…

And last night’s show was just as disgusting as ever, as Rita Simons and James McVey had to take on ‘Stars of the Silver Screams’ which involved answering film-based questions while dealing with a load of creepy crawlies at the same time.

But despite the pair absolutely smashing the Bushtucker Trial, some fans were left a little confused before the episode even began.

Just ahead of the opening credits, the ITV announcer revealed the two stars who would be doing a challenge, announcing: ‘Now on ITV… it’s the final week and tension is climbing will Rita and Simon smash it and win stars in tonight’s bushtucker trial?’ Erm… who’s Simon?

And it looks like I’m A Celebrity fans were just as confused as us, as many rushed to social media to question the mistake.

‘Did anyone notice the ITV announcer before tonight’s show say “Rita and Simon” take on the trial? Who is Simon? Lol #ImACeleb,’ asked one Twitter user.

A second commented: ‘So basically James was called ‘Simon’ because the person calling it didn’t know who James and The Vamps are? #imacelebrity #imaceleb.’

While a third added: ‘Quick one. The woman on @ITV that introduces I’m a celeb. Has said twice tonight will Rita and Simon smash it. Who’s Simon? @imacelebrity.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Well, regardless of who Simon is, Rita and JAMES managed to win eight stars out of a possible nine for their campmates after facing boxes of pig brains, spiders, cockroaches and snakes.

And as a reward for only missing out on one meal, the celebs were all treated to rice, greens and an ostrich egg.

Good work, guys!