Did you notice it?

I’m A Celebrity’s shiny new presenter Holly Willoughby hasn’t exactly had an easy start to her latest job.

Earlier in the week, ITV was forced to deny reports that she’s being replaced after she received a mixed reaction during her first Bushtucker trial.

And now the This Morning star has come under fire again as Anne Hegerty took on another challenge, but this time it was for her choice of outfit.

As usual, 37-year-old Holly was looking effortlessly stylish next to Declan Donnelly in a motif jumper with the words ‘RE/Done’ on the front paired with some green trousers.

But every time the camera changed angles, the star’s top seemed to mysteriously change to a plain black top with no logo at all.

Rather weirdly, the pink words would then reappear once the camera changed back to filming Holly and Dec from the side. Anybody else seriously confused?

Taking to Twitter during the show, one fan asked: ‘#ImACeleb why is Holly wearing 2 different tops in the same trial?’

Another pondered: ‘Am I going mad or does @hollywills jumper have a logo on one angle and on the front view it’s disappeared #imsoconfused @imacelebrity.’

Offering an explanation, a third added: ‘Not two different tops. Image digitally blacked out in front view, probably cause it was a brand name…’

But they weren’t the only ones distracted…

Regardless of the confusing editing, The Chase star Anne was forced to face her fears last night when she was locked in a series of huge rocks as a load of creepy crawlies and disgusting gunge was dropped on her head.

Despite giving it her best shot, the Governess unfortunately only managed to get two stars for camp.

As caring as ever, mum-of-three Holly was on hand to offer some moral support, as she told Anne: ‘You tested yourself and you’ve done brilliantly. We’re really proud of you.’