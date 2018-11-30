Having become very attached to our 2018 jungle stars, it’s a sorry day for all – with one famous face on the chopping block as the first eliminated campmate during tonight’s episode.

Whilst the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! might have only just kicked off, we’re already due a departure from one unlucky star…

During last night’s edition of the hit ITV show, Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly delivered the news of an eviction from their celebrity jungle digs.

And, if the bookies odds are anything to go by, it would appear the bets are already in – as viewers have been debating who will be the first star to return back to Blighty.

Betway have placed odds on the jungle shake-up, revealing there is a new forerunner in the race for the first spot in the Versace Palazzo Hotel.

With bookies originally convinced Sair Khan would be the first star to leave the jungle, James McVey has now raced to the top-spot with his own odds of eviction.

‘While Sair Khan has been a big fancy for the first I’m A Celeb eviction for some time, the money has started to pour in for James McVey and he’s into 11/4 from 6/1 to leave camp tonight,’ a representative revealed.

‘Khan remains the favourite, but her odds have lengthened from 6/4 to 9/4 overnight and it would be no surprise to see her replaced by McVey ahead of tonight’s live eviction.’

Continuing, they added: ‘Rita Simons and Malique Thompson-Dwyer are also in contention for the boot at 4/1, while Fleur East and the rest all look safe at 10/1 or bigger.’

Following the news of the first departure, countless viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

‘I can’t believe it’s the first eviction tomorrow, I don’t want to say goodbye to anyone,’ shared one gutted viewer.

Agreeing, another added: ‘How is it the first eviction tomorrow?’

