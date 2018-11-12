Who's excited? 🙋

After touching down in Australia over the weekend, Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby have now shared their first official I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! photo.

Dec has been joined by This Morning star Holly for this year’s series, as his best pal Ant McPartlin continues to work on his mental health following a drink driving charge back in April.

And giving fans a glimpse of the new line up, the 42-year-old shared a snap of himself and the telly star ahead of Sunday’s launch show.

In the shot 37-year-old Holly can be seen wearing a brown denim dress while she leans on her casual-looking co-host.

Giving a shout out to 42-year-old Ant, Dec captioned it: ‘Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D.’

And it looks like fans are just as excited as us about the new snap, as one wrote: ‘Gonna miss Ant, but Holly you will be great. Xx.’

And a second agreed: ‘Can’t bloody wait it’s going to be a good year I reckon , Holly is fab xx’

Holly has also shared another look into her time Down Under as she took to Instagram with a short clip of her Australian surroundings this morning.

In the video, the star can be seen walking along the picturesque beach while the blue waves splashed around her.

We’re not jealous at all…

Meanwhile, this comes after Dec recently opened up about the real reason he chose to present alongside Holly following Ant’s rehab stint.

‘As always I’m incredibly excited to be heading to Oz for I’m A Celebrity,’ he admitted.

‘It is obviously tinged with sadness that Ant won’t be coming this year, I’m going to really miss him, but it’s only for one series and he’ll be back stronger next year.

‘I didn’t want to host this series with another guy so Holly was top of my list.’

But, despite the mum-of-three ‘topping his list’, the Geordie star did reveal she needs to ‘toughen up’ when it comes to the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trials.

‘I had heard Holly was a bit scared and then saw her doing a Bushtucker Trial on her last day on This Morning which involved a toy spider and some kittens and she nearly cried doing that! She needs to toughen up fast!’ he said.

‘I have given her a few, like always check the inside of your shoes before you put them on and what to do if you get a tick or a leech attach itself to you but I had to stop because I thought she was going to faint!’

We reckon Holly’s going to do a great job!